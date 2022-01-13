WeOwn (CHX) Achieves Market Cap of $930,180.56

WeOwn (CURRENCY:CHX) traded up 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 13th. One WeOwn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0093 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, WeOwn has traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. WeOwn has a market capitalization of $930,180.56 and $96,939.00 worth of WeOwn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00005474 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002282 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.20 or 0.00059744 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002281 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.02 or 0.00006887 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About WeOwn

WeOwn (CHX) is a coin. It was first traded on March 25th, 2018. WeOwn’s total supply is 168,956,522 coins and its circulating supply is 99,719,012 coins. WeOwn’s official Twitter account is @OwnMarket . The official website for WeOwn is weown.com . WeOwn’s official message board is medium.com/ownmarket

According to CryptoCompare, “Own is a marketplace for equities. It provides users with the tools to purchase shares on every supported business each individual intends to invest. At Own, it is possible to perform cryptocurrencies transactions as well as to store, monitor and manage them on the digital wallet service available on the Own main website. The Own (CHX) token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency. It will be required a locked up reserve of CHX by the business owners for the life of the equity they issue as well as to exchange value when using the platform. Chainium has rebranded to Own. Announcement here. “

Buying and Selling WeOwn

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WeOwn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade WeOwn should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy WeOwn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

