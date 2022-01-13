Wells Fargo & Company Boosts GATX (NYSE:GATX) Price Target to $120.00

GATX (NYSE:GATX) had its target price increased by Wells Fargo & Company from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of GATX from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $100.99.

GATX stock opened at $100.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $102.93 and a 200-day moving average of $94.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 4.31 and a current ratio of 4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 36.23 and a beta of 0.91. GATX has a one year low of $84.50 and a one year high of $107.33.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $313.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.15 million. GATX had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that GATX will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. GATX’s payout ratio is 71.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in GATX by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,161 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in GATX by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management raised its holdings in GATX by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 20,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,807,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in GATX by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in GATX by 94.0% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 291 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the period.

About GATX

GATX Corp. engages in leasing and owning railcar and fleets in North America, Europe and Asia. It operates through the following segments: Rail North America, Rail International and Portfolio Management. The Rail North America segment provides railcars pursuant to full-service leases under which it maintains the railcars and provides other ancillary services.

