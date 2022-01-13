Wells Fargo & Company Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $41.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.
CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.03.
Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01.
In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About CSX
CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.
See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors
Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.