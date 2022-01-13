Wells Fargo & Company Boosts CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) Price Target to $41.00

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) had its price objective raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $41.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

CSX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a buy rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of CSX in a report on Friday, September 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on CSX from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSX from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on CSX from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $38.03.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.64 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.26. The firm has a market cap of $81.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.04, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX has a 52-week low of $27.70 and a 52-week high of $38.01.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total value of $2,019,287.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CSX by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services raised its holdings in CSX by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 969 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in CSX in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. 73.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

