Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Trims Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,781 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $1,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 53,766 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $13,075,000 after buying an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,020 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,464,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 70.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 8,937 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,173,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 3,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $822,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 83.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Betty D. Larson sold 3,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $851,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $58,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BDX stock traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $260.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,098,989. The company has a market cap of $74.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.24, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $248.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.84. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $235.13 and a 1-year high of $267.37.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.14. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.41 EPS for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that allows the company to buyback 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.80%.

A number of research firms have commented on BDX. Piper Sandler cut Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $269.63.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

