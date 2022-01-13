Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 999 Shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,154 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 999 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned 0.16% of Universal Electronics worth $1,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UEIC. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 11,198 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 0.6% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,681 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Universal Electronics by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 4.8% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 6,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Universal Electronics by 3.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,840 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the period. 89.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UEIC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet cut Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Shares of UEIC stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $38.23. 123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,486. The stock has a market cap of $500.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. Universal Electronics Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.23 and a fifty-two week high of $65.02.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The company had revenue of $155.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.07 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

