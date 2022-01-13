Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 899 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,903 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 899 shares during the quarter. Mastercard accounts for approximately 1.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $14,221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Mastercard by 234.4% during the second quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 107 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth grew its stake in Mastercard by 34.0% during the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter worth about $55,000. 73.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MA. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Mastercard from $451.00 to $448.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $448.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $412.00 to $403.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $426.30.

Shares of MA stock traded up $7.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $375.28. The company had a trading volume of 79,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,854,287. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $348.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $355.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $368.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52 week low of $306.00 and a 52 week high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.50% and a return on equity of 116.88%. Mastercard’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. This is a boost from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, November 30th that allows the company to buyback $8.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to reacquire up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 10,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.00, for a total value of $3,947,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 647,628 shares of company stock worth $214,977,545 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

