Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 15,489 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 42,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,489 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 0.9% of Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Innovative Portfolios grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the third quarter. Innovative Portfolios now owns 1,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.0% in the third quarter. Marotta Asset Management now owns 3,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $530,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% in the third quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc now owns 1,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.4% in the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 14,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,394,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded up $0.37 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $170.16. The company had a trading volume of 130,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,358,561. The stock has a market cap of $447.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.74. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $151.47 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $165.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.25. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.55% and a return on equity of 37.90%. The business had revenue of $23.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be issued a $1.06 dividend. This represents a $4.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 18th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 63.38%.

JNJ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $183.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $186.00.

In other news, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.21, for a total value of $816,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

