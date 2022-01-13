Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 929 Shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC increased its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $2,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Marriott International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 59.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on MAR shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital decreased their target price on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.42.

In other news, insider Deborah Marriott Harrison sold 7,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.65, for a total value of $1,142,962.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Rena Hozore Reiss sold 3,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.16, for a total value of $588,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 23,594 shares of company stock valued at $3,854,287 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAR traded up $1.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $166.13. 16,087 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,757,167. The company’s 50 day moving average is $158.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.11 billion, a PE ratio of 116.10 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $115.50 and a 52 week high of $171.68.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

