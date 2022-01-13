Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Purchases 13,701 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 63,650 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,701 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $2,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVN. Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 44.4% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 106,800 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after buying an additional 32,850 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Devon Energy by 15,871.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,351 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 49,042 shares during the period. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,929,000. Geneva Partners LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneva Partners LLC now owns 91,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 30,020 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in shares of Devon Energy by 59.2% during the third quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 75,793 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 28,172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy stock traded up $0.40 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.30. 248,842 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,933,805. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $51.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.47 and a 200 day moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.88, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 19.77% and a net margin of 13.50%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

In other Devon Energy news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised Devon Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $50.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, Benchmark raised shares of Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.38.

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

