Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,979 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,766,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC lifted its stake in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 61.3% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. 55.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Sunday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. UBS Group downgraded shares of International Business Machines from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $136.00 to $124.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, International Business Machines has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

Shares of International Business Machines stock traded up $2.44 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.03. 92,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,553,824. The stock has a market cap of $121.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $124.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.04. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $114.56 and a 12-month high of $152.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $17.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.58 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 10th were given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 124.01%.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

