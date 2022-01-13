Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,490 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,853 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,965,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in AbbVie in the third quarter worth approximately $242,000. Camden National Bank lifted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 10,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its stake in AbbVie by 12.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 326,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,819,000 after acquiring an additional 36,981 shares during the last quarter. Rock Creek Group LP raised its holdings in AbbVie by 31.9% during the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 3,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in AbbVie by 29.4% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $116.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $136.50.

In other news, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total transaction of $1,515,132.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Vice Chairman Laura J. Schumacher sold 181,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.24, for a total transaction of $23,660,700.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ABBV traded down $3.02 on Thursday, reaching $134.27. The stock had a trading volume of 238,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,673,395. The company has a market cap of $237.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $125.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $117.32. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.81 and a 12-month high of $138.15.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.83 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.20%. This is an increase from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

