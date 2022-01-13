Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,057 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned 0.17% of Duckhorn Portfolio worth $4,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NAPA. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the second quarter worth $90,377,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth $27,910,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth $19,271,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 88.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,303,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,747,000 after buying an additional 611,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio during the 2nd quarter worth $7,332,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock traded down $0.17 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.69. The stock had a trading volume of 1,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 469,145. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.51. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.16 and a fifty-two week high of $25.25.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $104.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.54 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 11,497,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total value of $225,686,110.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Sean B.A. Sullivan sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.85, for a total value of $99,250.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,138,609 shares of company stock valued at $238,298,104. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on NAPA shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Duckhorn Portfolio from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised Duckhorn Portfolio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their target price on Duckhorn Portfolio from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.30.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Kosta Browne, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Calera, Migration, Canvasback, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells its products directly to California retailers and restaurants; and to distributors and agents located in other states throughout the United States, as well as to export distributors that sell internationally.

