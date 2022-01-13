Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) Receives $60.75 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Webster Financial Co. (NYSE:WBS) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.75.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on WBS shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Webster Financial from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Webster Financial from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,584,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,901,000 after purchasing an additional 134,763 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,595,976 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,149,000 after purchasing an additional 690,843 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 4,171,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $227,183,000 after purchasing an additional 122,511 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,926,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,442,000 after purchasing an additional 370,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Webster Financial by 309.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,489,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,149,000 after purchasing an additional 2,638,256 shares during the last quarter. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WBS opened at $63.17 on Monday. Webster Financial has a 12-month low of $45.60 and a 12-month high of $65.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.86.

Webster Financial (NYSE:WBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08. Webster Financial had a net margin of 28.56% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company had revenue of $313.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Webster Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Webster Financial will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.53%. Webster Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.56%.

Webster Financial Corp., is holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services to individuals, families, and businesses. It operates through the following business segments: Commercial Banking, HSA Bank, and Community Banking. The Commercial Banking segment includes commercial banking and private banking.

