Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,737,944 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 80,183 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 9.40% of Waters worth $2,050,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Waters during the third quarter worth about $174,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Waters by 11.4% during the second quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,031,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Waters by 7.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,666,000 after buying an additional 321 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Waters by 48.3% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,563 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,268,000 after buying an additional 2,139 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Waters by 19.5% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 26,606 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,195,000 after purchasing an additional 4,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.69% of the company’s stock.

WAT stock opened at $343.82 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $348.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $369.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 30.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.86. Waters Co. has a 12 month low of $258.91 and a 12 month high of $428.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.34 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $659.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $652.28 million. Waters had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 271.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waters Co. will post 11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Edward Conard sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.01, for a total transaction of $1,344,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Waters

Waters Corp. is a specialty measurement company which engages in analytical workflow solutions involving liquid chromatography, mass spectrometry and thermal analysis innovations. It operates through the Waters and TA segments. The Waters segment consists of liquid chromatography instruments, mass spectrometry, and precision chemistry consumable products and related services.

