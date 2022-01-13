Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund trimmed its position in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 47,897 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,624 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.07% of Washington Federal worth $1,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 28.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 5,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Management acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in Washington Federal in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Washington Federal by 3,078.2% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Washington Federal alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of WAFD opened at $36.22 on Thursday. Washington Federal, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.95 and a fifty-two week high of $36.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.58. The company has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Washington Federal had a net margin of 28.15% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $150.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.90 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Washington Federal’s payout ratio is currently 38.33%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, insurance, banking, financial products and services. The firm operates through the following segments: commercial loans; and consumer loans. The commercial loans segment is dis-aggregated into five classes: multi-family, commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, construction, and land acquisition and development.

Recommended Story: What are catch-up contributions?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD).

Receive News & Ratings for Washington Federal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Washington Federal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.