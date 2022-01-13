Warburg Research Reiterates “€24.00” Price Target for DIC Asset (ETR:DIC)

DIC Asset (ETR:DIC) received a €24.00 ($27.27) price objective from equities researchers at Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 57.07% from the company’s previous close.

DIC has been the topic of several other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €18.00 ($20.45) price target on DIC Asset in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Berenberg Bank set a €19.50 ($22.16) price target on DIC Asset in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €19.00 ($21.59) target price on DIC Asset in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DIC Asset has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €18.90 ($21.48).

Shares of DIC traded up €0.10 ($0.11) during trading on Thursday, reaching €15.28 ($17.36). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,861. The company has a fifty day moving average of €15.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of €15.16. DIC Asset has a twelve month low of €13.30 ($15.11) and a twelve month high of €16.84 ($19.14). The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 190.11.

DIC Asset AG is one of Germany's leading listed property companies, and specialises in commercial real estate. With around 20 years of experience on the German real estate market, the company maintains a regional footprint on all major German markets through six branch offices, and has 169 assets with a combined market value of c.

