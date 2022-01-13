Want Want China (OTCMKTS:WWNTY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $51.02

Want Want China Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:WWNTY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $51.02 and last traded at $51.02, with a volume of 27 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $51.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.35.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.53%.

Want Want China Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures, distributes, and sells food and beverages. The company operates through four segments: Rice Crackers, Dairy Products and Beverages, Snack Foods, and Other Products. It offers sugar coated crackers, savoury crackers and fried crackers, and gift packs; flavoured milk, room temperature yogurt, yogurt drinks, ready-to-drink coffee, juice drinks, sports drinks, herbal tea, and milk powder; candies, popsicles, ball cakes and jellies, beans, nuts, and other snacks; and wine and other food products.

