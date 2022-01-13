WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its target price cut by Barclays from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

WKME opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.42.

Get WalkMe alerts:

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of WKME. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of WalkMe by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $28,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of WalkMe during the second quarter worth $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in WalkMe during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in WalkMe by 13.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. 56.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Featured Article: What is a management fee?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.