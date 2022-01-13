WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) Price Target Cut to $23.00 by Analysts at Barclays

WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) had its target price cut by Barclays from $36.00 to $23.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
WKME opened at $18.28 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.38. WalkMe has a 12 month low of $15.81 and a 12 month high of $34.42.
WalkMe (NASDAQ:WKME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $50.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.30 million. WalkMe had a negative net margin of 48.69% and a negative return on equity of 189.88%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that WalkMe will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
WalkMe Company Profile
WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.
Featured Article: What is a management fee?
Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.