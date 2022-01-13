Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) Shares Up 0.8%

Vyant Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:VYNT)’s share price shot up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $1.29 and last traded at $1.23. 63,576 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 81,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VYNT. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Vyant Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vyant Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.38.

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.15). Vyant Bio had a negative net margin of 200.79% and a negative return on equity of 28.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.58) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Vyant Bio, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Vyant Bio by 881.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 839,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,139,000 after purchasing an additional 753,728 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $758,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vyant Bio by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 12,122 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vyant Bio during the 3rd quarter worth $254,000. Finally, Taylor Wealth Management Partners purchased a new position in Vyant Bio during the 2nd quarter worth $320,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.80% of the company’s stock.

Vyant Bio Company Profile (NASDAQ:VYNT)

Vyant Bio, Inc is emerging as an advanced biotechnology drug discovery company. The firm is focused on human-powered scientific and technology-based systems to de-risk and accelerate the discovery and development of therapeutics for biopharma partners, as well as for its proprietary pipeline. The company with capabilities in data, science (both biology and chemistry), engineering, and regulatory, it rapidly identifying small and large molecule therapeutics and derisking decision making through multiple in silico, in vitro, and in vivo modalities.

