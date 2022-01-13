Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.43.

VTEX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vtex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Vtex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Vtex from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st.

Vtex stock opened at $8.38 on Thursday. Vtex has a fifty-two week low of $7.97 and a fifty-two week high of $33.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.16 and a quick ratio of 5.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.24.

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.02). Vtex had a negative net margin of 45.99% and a negative return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $31.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.29 million. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vtex will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VTEX. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $1,131,000. VELT Partners Investimentos Ltda. purchased a new stake in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $18,552,000. Kiron Capital Gestao de Recursos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $6,296,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. acquired a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $5,492,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in Vtex in the third quarter valued at $18,533,000. 8.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

