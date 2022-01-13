Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The solar energy provider reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.01), Yahoo Finance reports. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 1.44% and a positive return on equity of 16.27%.

Shares of VOLT stock opened at $3.24 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.54 million, a P/E ratio of -5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.42. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. Volt Information Sciences has a 12-month low of $2.19 and a 12-month high of $5.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Volt Information Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Volt Information Sciences stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,086 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock, valued at approximately $57,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Volt Information Sciences as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors own 26.36% of the company’s stock.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of staffing services. It operates through the following segments: North American Staffing and International Staffing, North American MSP, and Corporate and Other. The North American and International Staffing segments provide workforce management expertise such as staffing, direct placement, staffing management, and other employment services.

