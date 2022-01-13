Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) Price Target Cut to €13.40

Vivendi (OTCMKTS:VIVHY) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from €38.00 ($43.18) to €13.40 ($15.23) in a research report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VIVHY. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Vivendi in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Vivendi from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €12.00 ($13.64) target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Vivendi in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Vivendi from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vivendi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $19.88.

Vivendi stock opened at $13.53 on Monday. Vivendi has a 1-year low of $10.18 and a 1-year high of $14.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.7159 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th.

Vivendi Company Profile

Vivendi SE engages in the provision of media and telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: Universal Music, Canal+, Havas, Editis, Gameloft, Vivendi Village, New Initiatives, and Corporate. The Universal Music segment includes sale of recorded music (digital and physical), exploitation of music publishing rights, as well as artist services and merchandising.

