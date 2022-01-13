VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company. It is engaged in developing and commercializing product candidates for diseases and disorders involving the central nervous system. The company’s lead product candidate consists of AV-101, is an orally available prodrug candidate in Phase II development, initially for the adjunctive treatment of major depressive disorder. VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research report on Sunday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

VistaGen Therapeutics stock opened at $1.68 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $335.50 million, a P/E ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 0.89. VistaGen Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.60 and a 1 year high of $3.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 36.41% and a negative net margin of 2,183.17%. The business had revenue of $0.36 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.05) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Xponance Inc. bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $33,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in VistaGen Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $38,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

