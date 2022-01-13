Vista Capital Partners Inc. Purchases New Stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

Vista Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BNDX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,155,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,774,493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,262,434 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 3,275.8% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,211,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,390,000 after buying an additional 3,116,601 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,643,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,328,000 after buying an additional 1,703,616 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,556,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,082,000 after buying an additional 1,135,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 60.0% during the third quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 3,011,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,530,000 after buying an additional 1,129,478 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

BNDX traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $54.87. 18,766 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,757,613. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $54.65 and a one year high of $58.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $1.618 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $19.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 35.39%. This is a boost from Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

Read More: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.