Virtu Financial, Inc. Expected to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.73 Per Share (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Virtu Financial in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 10th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.75. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.79 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.60.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $30.81 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.58. Virtu Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.19 and a fifty-two week high of $32.35. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of -0.37.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.08. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The business had revenue of $354.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $321.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

In other Virtu Financial news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 1,403,509 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total transaction of $40,000,006.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joanne Minieri bought 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 49.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Virtu Financial by 38.6% during the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 9,732,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $237,769,000 after buying an additional 2,710,178 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 8.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,928,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $163,794,000 after acquiring an additional 442,600 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 2.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,222,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $103,161,000 after acquiring an additional 94,893 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,412,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,502,000 after purchasing an additional 20,462 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 66.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,376,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 549,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

