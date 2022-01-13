ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) Shares Gap Up to $4.96

ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY) shares gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $4.96, but opened at $5.11. ViewRay shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 9,078 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on VRAY. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of ViewRay from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley upgraded shares of ViewRay from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.25.

Get ViewRay alerts:

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.08. The company has a market cap of $825.36 million, a PE ratio of -7.26 and a beta of 0.81.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $19.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 159.97% and a negative return on equity of 79.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Influence Ltd Strong sold 4,000,000 shares of ViewRay stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.02, for a total value of $28,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zachary William Stassen purchased 17,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $99,999.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in ViewRay by 3.0% during the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 24,327,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $175,403,000 after purchasing an additional 698,074 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in ViewRay by 0.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,118,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,580,000 after purchasing an additional 212,003 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 2.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,717,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,061,000 after purchasing an additional 266,349 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ViewRay by 13.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,733,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,439,000 after purchasing an additional 812,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY raised its position in ViewRay by 15.8% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 4,400,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,731,000 after purchasing an additional 600,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

About ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY)

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) system. It develops MRIdian to address the limitations of existing external-beam radiation therapy technologies, and employs MRI-based technology to provide real-time imaging that defines the tumor from the surrounding soft tissue, and other critical organs, both before and during radiation treatment delivery.

See Also: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for ViewRay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViewRay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.