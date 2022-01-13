VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 13th will be given a dividend of 0.012 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of CFO opened at $76.72 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $76.05. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a twelve month low of $61.24 and a twelve month high of $78.15.

