VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) Announces $0.01 Monthly Dividend

VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 11th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Friday, January 14th. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIZ opened at $34.59 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $34.04 and its 200 day moving average is $34.31. VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CIZ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,006 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 818 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 4.58% of VictoryShares Developed Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $1,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

