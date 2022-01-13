Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 244 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) by 3.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $1,010,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 21.7% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 438 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of EastGroup Properties by 30.2% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 561 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties during the second quarter valued at approximately $104,000. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other EastGroup Properties news, SVP Richard Reid Dunbar sold 500 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.27, for a total value of $102,135.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Coleman sold 3,199 shares of EastGroup Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.57, for a total transaction of $660,817.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on EGP shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of EastGroup Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $164.00 target price on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Friday, October 8th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.60.

EGP opened at $208.08 on Thursday. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.28 and a 1-year high of $229.84. The company has a market capitalization of $8.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.56, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $211.24.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.72). The firm had revenue of $104.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.40 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that EastGroup Properties, Inc. will post 6.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 142.86%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

