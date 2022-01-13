Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $975,000 Stake in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,456,402 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,661,000 after purchasing an additional 90,302 shares during the last quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Avoro Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,400,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $186,576,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,288 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,518,000 after buying an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 721,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $56,065,000 after buying an additional 17,039 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 632,679 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $58,510,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Douglas S. Ingram purchased 25,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.94 per share, with a total value of $2,000,578.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Louise Rodino-Klapac purchased 3,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $79.33 per share, for a total transaction of $299,867.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

SRPT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Guggenheim upgraded Sarepta Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.79.

Shares of SRPT stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.08. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.30 and a 1 year high of $103.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.08 and a beta of 1.26.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.86) by $1.26. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.30% and a negative return on equity of 86.35%. The business had revenue of $189.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.50) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.99 EPS for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

