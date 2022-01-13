Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $1.03 Million Holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,487 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PACB. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $233,000. 86.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California stock opened at $14.45 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 20.32 and a quick ratio of 19.99. The company has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a PE ratio of -68.81 and a beta of 1.14. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a one year low of $13.85 and a one year high of $53.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.53.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.01). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative net margin of 30.39% and a negative return on equity of 29.42%. The business had revenue of $34.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.40.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

