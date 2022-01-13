Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invacare Co. (NYSE:IVC) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 197,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Invacare worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IVC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Invacare by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,353,264 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,991,000 after acquiring an additional 44,061 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 3.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,300,713 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $18,567,000 after acquiring an additional 76,683 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invacare by 1.0% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,125,781 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after acquiring an additional 21,719 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Invacare by 1,297.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,871,866 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,737,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invacare by 48.0% during the second quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,717,725 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $13,862,000 after acquiring an additional 557,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.96% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on IVC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Invacare from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Invacare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

NYSE:IVC opened at $2.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. Invacare Co. has a 12 month low of $2.18 and a 12 month high of $10.94. The company has a market cap of $97.71 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.40.

Invacare (NYSE:IVC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Invacare had a negative net margin of 6.05% and a negative return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $224.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Invacare Co. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Invacare Company Profile

Invacare Corp. engages in the manufacture and distribution of medical equipment used in non-acute care settings. It focuses on medical device solutions for congenital, acquired, and degenerative ailments. The firm operates through the following segments: North America and Europe. The company was founded by Aaron Malachi Mixon III in 1979 and is headquartered in Elyria, OH.

