Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 380 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 1.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,262 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Tetra Tech by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 21,441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,616,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tetra Tech by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 441 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. 83.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TTEK shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Tetra Tech from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tetra Tech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $189.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.80.

In other news, CEO Dan L. Batrack sold 9,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total value of $1,658,405.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brendan M. O’rourke sold 3,633 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $690,270.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 105,696 shares of company stock worth $19,588,695 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

TTEK opened at $152.66 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.38 and a 200-day moving average of $154.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.84 and a beta of 0.81. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.01 and a 12-month high of $192.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $709.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.37 million. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 17.70% and a net margin of 7.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 1st. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is 18.78%.

Tetra Tech announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, October 7th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech, Inc engages in the provision of consulting and engineering services. It operates through the following segments: Government Services Group (GSG), Commercial and International Services Group (CIG), and Remediation and Construction Management (RCM). The GSG segment offers consulting and engineering services primarily to United States government clients such as federal, state and local, and development agencies worldwide.

