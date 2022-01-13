Victory Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Arco Platform Limited (NASDAQ:ARCE) by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,010 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928,033 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.16% of Arco Platform worth $1,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in Arco Platform in the third quarter worth $240,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Arco Platform in the second quarter worth $588,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 25.6% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 24,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 4,950 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its stake in Arco Platform by 135.7% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 33,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 19,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Arco Platform during the second quarter valued at about $1,163,000. Institutional investors own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Arco Platform from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ ARCE opened at $20.06 on Thursday. Arco Platform Limited has a 1 year low of $15.90 and a 1 year high of $41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average is $23.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.55 million, a P/E ratio of -46.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Arco Platform had a negative net margin of 12.40% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $35.07 million for the quarter. Research analysts anticipate that Arco Platform Limited will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

About Arco Platform

Arco Platform Ltd. is engaged in the provision of the educational services. It provides educational content in printed and digital format to the private schools. The firm operates through two segments: Core Curriculum and Supplemental Solutions. The Core Curriculum segment offers two versions, SAS & SAE for high income private schools and upper-middle income private schools respectively.

