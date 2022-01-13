Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,133 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Arvinas were worth $1,079,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arvinas in the 3rd quarter valued at about $56,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 135.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arvinas during the 3rd quarter worth about $123,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Arvinas by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Arvinas alerts:

In other news, Director Liam Ratcliffe sold 156,464 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.86, for a total value of $10,304,719.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Taylor sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.04, for a total value of $1,680,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 497,657 shares of company stock valued at $38,807,660 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ARVN opened at $66.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $77.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.91. Arvinas, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.59 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.59 and a beta of 1.93.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by ($3.07). Arvinas had a negative net margin of 794.97% and a negative return on equity of 27.02%. The business had revenue of $9.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.79) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Arvinas, Inc. will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ARVN shares. Oppenheimer upgraded Arvinas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen started coverage on Arvinas in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Arvinas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arvinas in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Arvinas in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arvinas currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.71.

Arvinas Company Profile

Arvinas, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. Its product candidates are ARV-110, a proteolysis targeting chimera (PROTAC) protein degrader that is in phase I clinical trial targeting the androgen receptor (AR) protein for the treatment of men with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and ARV-471, a PROTAC protein degrader targeting the estrogen receptor protein for the treatment of patients with metastatic ER positive/HER2 negative breast cancer.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for Arvinas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arvinas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.