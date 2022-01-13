Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Vicarious Surgical Inc. is a robotics company developing a disruptive technology. The Company’s novel surgical approach uses a combination of proprietary human-like surgical robots and virtual reality to transport surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc., formerly known as D8 Holdings Corp., is headquartered in Waltham, Mass. “

RBOT has been the topic of several other research reports. started coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Cowen began coverage on Vicarious Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Finally, BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Vicarious Surgical in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vicarious Surgical has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.40.

Vicarious Surgical stock opened at $8.21 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.38. Vicarious Surgical has a one year low of $8.16 and a one year high of $15.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 61.49 and a current ratio of 61.49.

Vicarious Surgical (NYSE:RBOT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Equities research analysts expect that Vicarious Surgical will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Vicarious Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at $180,000.

Vicarious Surgical Company Profile

Vicarious Surgical Inc operates as a robotics technology company in the United States. The company focuses on developing and commercializing Vicarious System, a single-incision surgical robot that virtually transports surgeons inside the patient to perform minimally invasive surgery. Vicarious Surgical Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.

