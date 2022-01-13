Vertical Aerospace (NYSE:EVTL) Stock Price Down 12%

Vertical Aerospace Ltd (NYSE:EVTL) fell 12% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.00 and last traded at $9.06. 150,569 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 1,425,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.30.

Vertical Aerospace Company Profile (NYSE:EVTL)

Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire one and more businesses and assets, via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Broadstone Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

