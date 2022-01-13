Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) PT Raised to $20.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 34.05% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$18.00 to C$20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vermilion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, December 25th. National Bank Financial raised Vermilion Energy from a “sector perform overweight” rating to an “outperform overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, CIBC raised their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.95.

VET opened at $14.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.37. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Vermilion Energy has a one year low of $4.34 and a one year high of $15.30.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.28. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 0.98% and a net margin of 46.50%. The business had revenue of $427.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.19 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $94,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $108,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 21.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 2,132 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 3rd quarter worth $148,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vermilion Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

