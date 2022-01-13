Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Stake Boosted by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,028,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $55,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 766,270 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $42,934,000 after acquiring an additional 87,046 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Investment Management of Virginia LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Management of Virginia LLC now owns 26,097 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,462,000 after buying an additional 873 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 40,066 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 91,805 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,144,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, September 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Verizon Communications from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total transaction of $82,222.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,047,038. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1-year low of $49.69 and a 1-year high of $59.85. The stock has a market cap of $225.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.24 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

