Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 525,800 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 0.3% of Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $28,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tredje AP fonden lifted its position in Verizon Communications by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 293,015 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,826,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,028,984 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $55,575,000 after acquiring an additional 15,253 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 146,057 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares in the last quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 88,597 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 337,372 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $18,221,000 after buying an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock traded up $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $53.99. The company had a trading volume of 280,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,047,038. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $49.69 and a one year high of $59.85. The company has a market capitalization of $226.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.03, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.44.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.24 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 29.72% and a net margin of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.03%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Barclays reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.80.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $80,808.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

