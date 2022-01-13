Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Shares Down 3.4%

Shares of Veracyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:VCYT) traded down 3.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $32.67 and last traded at $32.84. 4,705 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 714,163 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.98.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VCYT. Stephens began coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Veracyte in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Veracyte in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Veracyte from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.78.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.74. The company has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 0.79.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $60.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.66 million. Veracyte had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 39.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. On average, analysts expect that Veracyte, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total transaction of $332,813.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 18,632 shares of company stock worth $145,664,138 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,405,409 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $297,531,000 after purchasing an additional 34,347 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,330,268 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $247,591,000 after purchasing an additional 324,747 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 84.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,069,351 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $235,471,000 after purchasing an additional 2,319,050 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,246,570 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $169,777,000 after purchasing an additional 57,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Veracyte by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,554,655 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,135,000 after acquiring an additional 389,722 shares during the last quarter.

About Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT)

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

