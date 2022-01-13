VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 170,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,834,564 shares.The stock last traded at $1.68 and had previously closed at $1.69.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VEON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.

VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter. VEON had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 30.19%. Analysts predict that VEON Ltd. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VEON by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321,205 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of VEON by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079,614 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in VEON by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in VEON by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

