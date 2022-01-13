VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 170,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 2,834,564 shares.The stock last traded at $1.68 and had previously closed at $1.69.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of VEON from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VEON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.29.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.62.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VEON. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of VEON by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,943,201 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $118,442,000 after purchasing an additional 6,321,205 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of VEON by 87.7% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 13,420,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $27,914,000 after purchasing an additional 6,269,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of VEON by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,110,882 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $13,013,000 after purchasing an additional 6,079,614 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its holdings in VEON by 79.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 11,421,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after acquiring an additional 5,041,340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in VEON by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 44,909,895 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $93,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,552,115 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.13% of the company’s stock.
VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)
VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.
Read More: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?
Receive News & Ratings for VEON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VEON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.