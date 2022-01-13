Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Forsta AP Fonden

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) by 65.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,600 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,544,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,900,825,000 after acquiring an additional 52,479 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,341,548 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,526,654,000 after buying an additional 983,136 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,609,878 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,055,342,000 after buying an additional 265,091 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,119 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,399,000 after buying an additional 258,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,928,524 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $598,880,000 after buying an additional 301,868 shares during the last quarter. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Ronald E. F. Codd sold 11,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.05, for a total transaction of $3,034,706.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 1,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.88, for a total value of $527,922.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,805 shares of company stock worth $9,493,499. Insiders own 13.18% of the company’s stock.

VEEV has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $360.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday. SVB Leerink upgraded Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $282.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Veeva Systems from $320.00 to $290.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Stephens lowered Veeva Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $275.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.32.

VEEV stock opened at $239.70 on Thursday. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.91 and a 12-month high of $343.96. The stock has a market cap of $36.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $275.59 and its 200 day moving average is $300.68.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 24.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems, Inc engages in the provision of industry cloud solutions for the global life sciences industry. Its solutions enable pharmaceutical and other life sciences companies to realize the benefits of modern cloud-based architectures and mobile applications for their most critical business functions, without compromising industry-specific functionality or regulatory compliance.

