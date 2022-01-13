Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Vapotherm, Inc. (NYSE:VAPO) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $38.20.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Vapotherm in a report on Monday, September 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Vapotherm from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vapotherm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th.

Get Vapotherm alerts:

In other Vapotherm news, SVP Gregoire Ramade sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $50,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 12.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VAPO. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vapotherm during the third quarter valued at approximately $357,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vapotherm by 110.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 7.2% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Vapotherm by 4.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 32,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,394 shares during the period. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Vapotherm by 58.4% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 13,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the period. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VAPO traded down $0.61 on Thursday, reaching $17.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,106. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.31. Vapotherm has a 12-month low of $16.64 and a 12-month high of $38.46. The company has a market cap of $469.00 million, a P/E ratio of -7.96 and a beta of -1.33. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Vapotherm (NYSE:VAPO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $38.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.56 million. Vapotherm had a negative net margin of 44.28% and a negative return on equity of 54.76%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vapotherm will post -2.22 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vapotherm

Vapotherm, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of medical devices for patients suffering from respiratory distress. Its products include Precision Flow, Precision Flow Heliox, Oxygen Assist Module, Nitric Oxidie Disposable Patient Circuit, Tracheostomy Adapter, and Aerogen Adapter.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vapotherm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vapotherm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.