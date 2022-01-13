Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Acquired by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,810 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,120,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. South State Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 16.7% in the 2nd quarter. South State Corp now owns 3,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

VTV stock opened at $150.33 on Thursday. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $117.47 and a one year high of $150.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $144.91.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.