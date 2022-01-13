Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) is Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s Largest Position

Vista Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,125,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,318 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 35.9% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $250,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 1,621.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 37,676 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded down $0.66 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $237.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 27,314 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,346,569. The business’s 50 day moving average is $239.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $232.31. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $192.82 and a 12-month high of $244.06.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

