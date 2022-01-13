Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOV) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.33% of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $4,216,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 12,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,182,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 9,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,633,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000.

Shares of VIOV opened at $182.11 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $148.05 and a 1-year high of $193.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $182.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.40.

