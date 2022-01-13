Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Stock Holdings Increased by Asset Planning Services Ltd.

Asset Planning Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,462 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 12.0% of Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Asset Planning Services Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 98,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,668,000 after buying an additional 2,916 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 923.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 8,130 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $1,023,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 475.5% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 122.7% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 154,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,091,000 after buying an additional 85,338 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $432.07. 203,332 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,497,220. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $338.57 and a 1 year high of $441.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.60 and its 200-day moving average is $414.70.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were issued a dividend of $1.53 per share. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 21st.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

