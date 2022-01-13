Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) Shares Sold by Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI

Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 13.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 226.2% in the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 252.5% in the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 128.6% in the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 64.7% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA BSV opened at $80.40 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.69. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $80.28 and a one year high of $82.88.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

