Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Sold by Prentice Wealth Management LLC

Prentice Wealth Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,551 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Camden National Bank grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 102,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after purchasing an additional 10,862 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 312.2% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 3,949 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.1% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 23.5% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $502,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the period.

VEA traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $51.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 78,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,334,918. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.64. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.65 and a twelve month high of $53.49.

